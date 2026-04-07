‘Let’s Be Empathetic Towards Persons With Autism’

Volunteers engaging traders at the Madina Market on autism

CEO and Founder of Bright Steps International School, Grace Abbey Nkrumah, has called for empathy towards persons living with autism indicating that it is essential for transitioning society from mere awareness to true acceptance and inclusion.

Speaking in an interview with the Daily Guide, Mrs. Nkrumah stated that an empathetic approach—grounded in understanding, patience, and neurodiversity—improves the quality of life for autistic individuals and fosters a more compassionate, diverse community.

“People need to understand what it is. Once they understand what it is, they will be more accommodating. They will be more empathetic. And then the whole community, churches, everybody, will be more welcoming to these children,” she said.

She made this known during the Bright Steps International (BSI) Autism Awareness Float, where participants moved through the principal streets of Legon, and Madina Market to engage the public, distribute educational materials, and encourage early screening for children showing developmental delays.

Mrs. Nkrumah further stated that, “Early identification can significantly improve a child’s development and future independence. Through these activities, we hope to educate families, reduce stigma, and provide access to support the children’s needs at the right time.”

She further stated that autism remains underdiagnosed in many communities due to limited awareness, often delaying critical early intervention.

“BSI’s initiative seeks to bridge this gap by bringing information and services directly to families in the community.

Awareness is very, very low. This awareness is something we have to break the stigma, because across Ghana, people don’t really understand what autism is. Sometimes they get it mixed up with the other special needs so we are creating this awareness so that more and more people know what specific signs.”

By Prince Fiifi Yorke