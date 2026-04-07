Let Me Manage TGMA Red Carpet – Mimi Andani

Mimi Andani

Veteran Ghanaian singer, Mimi Andani, aka Mimi Divalish, has appealed to Charterhouse Ghana, organisers of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), to hand over the red carpet segment of the awards to her to manage.

Commenting on last year’s red carpet section of the awards, Mimi Andani stated that she has on several occasions reached out to the Head of Public Events and Communications at Charterhouse, Robert Klah, to hand over the red carpet segment of the event to her.

Her statement comes on the backdrop of critics calling for an overhaul of the TGMA red carpet. According to critics, poor organisation, chaotic overcrowding, and lacklustre fashion choices diminish the prestige of the event.

Industry critics, fashion pundits, and fans have described the red carpet as appearing more like a “marketplace” or a “circus” rather than a glamorous, high-fashion event.

According to Mimi, the red carpet lacks strict curation, allowing too many uninvited, “random” personalities, bloggers, and poorly dressed individuals to dominate the space, while noting a lack of proper planning and control.

“With the red carpet, there is a lot to do, I even sent a message to Robert Klah, so let me say it here, you need to give me that job. I need to handle that red carpet for Charterhouse. You know how l do it, I will do it better,” she stated.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke