2 Cops Caged For Stealing From Okada Rider

The two off-duty police officers, Lance Corporals Philmon Agbevem and Peter Kwame Badagbor, have been remanded into custody for allegedly robbing an okada rider of GH₵3,700.

The incident, which occurred on July 21, 2024, is a stark reminder of the corruption and misconduct that has plagued the Ghana Police Service in recent years.

According to the prosecution, the two officers, who were stationed at the Accra Central District Police Command, attacked the okada rider, Emmanuel Amertodor, and forced him to transfer money from his phone to a mobile phone number registered in the name of Hope Alorvordzi.

This is not the first time that police officers have been accused of misconduct in Ghana.

In recent years, there have been several cases of police brutality, extortion, and corruption, which have eroded public trust in the police service.

The remanding of the two officers is a welcome move, but it also raises questions about the effectiveness of the police service’s internal mechanisms for addressing misconduct.

BY Daniel Bampoe