Atta Akyea Won’t Apologize – NPP Youth To NDC

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Youth Wing has thrown its weight behind the Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South, Samuel Atta Akyea, refusing to apologize for his remarks about John Dramani Mahama’s alleged alcoholic addiction.

“We support Hon. Samuel Atta Akyea on his remark that John Dramani Mahama is a drunkard,” declared Salam Mustapha, National Youth Organizer of the NPP. “He who seeks equity must come with clean hands.”

The NPP Youth Wing’s stance comes in response to the NDC’s demand for an apology from Atta Akyea.

However, the NPP youth argue that the NDC has no moral high ground, citing previous disparaging remarks made by top NDC officials.

“Fifi Kwetey has made far worse disparaging and condescending remarks than this harmless comment,” Mustapha said.

“Asiedu Nketiah called Dr. Bawumia a liar and inferred that he is an idiot. John Dramani Mahama himself called Dr. Bawumia a liar without apology or reprimand.”

The NPP Youth Wing also pointed out that the allegation of Mahama’s alcohol addiction originated from within the NDC itself. “Dr. Kwabena Duffuor told NDC delegates not to vote for John Dramani Mahama due to his serious and chronic alcohol addiction problem,” Mustapha noted. “Duffuor has not withdrawn or apologized for his remarks.”

In a bold statement, Mustapha declared, “We will not allow the NDC to turn our presidential candidate into their punching bag. We will return fire for fire.”

Below is the full statement:

-BY Daniel Bampoe