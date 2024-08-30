Jomoro MP Escapes Death In Gory Accident

Dorcas Affo-Toffey, the Member of Parliament for Jomoro Constituency, narrowly escaped death in a severe accident on the Takoradi-Cape Coast-Accra Highway.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday, August 29, 2024, when Affo-Toffey’s Ford Raptor vehicle was involved in a near-fatal collision caused by two heavy trucks attempting to overtake each other.

Eyewitnesses described the scene as “horrifying” as the driver of Affo-Toffey’s vehicle expertly veered off the road, landing in a nearby bush to avoid a deadly crash.

Affo-Toffey and three other occupants were rushed to the hospital, where they are currently receiving treatment and are reported to be in stable condition.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, with many expressing gratitude for the MP’s narrow escape.

In a statement, the Jomoro Constituency expressed their well-wishes for Affo-Toffey’s swift recovery, saying, “Jomoro stands firmly behind her—God and the people of Jomoro will not let her down.”

-BY Daniel Bampoe