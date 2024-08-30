Ofankor-Nsawam Road Opens To Traffic In September

President Nana Akufo-Addo on Thursday inspected the ongoing Ofankor-Nsawam road construction project, promising commuters that the main carriageway will be opened to traffic by the end of September 2024.

The President’s visit comes as a welcome relief to commuters who have endured years of traffic congestion and delays on the critical route.

The project, which began in 2020, has faced numerous challenges, including funding constraints and design modifications.

However, with the President’s intervention, the project is now back on track.

According to Ing. Kwabena Bempong, Chief Resident Engineer for the Project, “the construction team is working assiduously to complete sections of the project and open to traffic to reduce the current negative impact on the traveling public by the end of September.”

President Akufo-Addo, accompanied by the Minister for Roads and Highway, Francis Asenso-Boakye and Minister for Finance, Mohammed Amin Adam, expressed satisfaction with the quality of work being done and urged the contractor, MEL to ensure value for money in delivering the project.

The Ofankor-Nsawam road is a critical transportation artery, linking Accra to the Eastern Region.

Its rehabilitation is expected to boost economic activity, reduce travel times, and improve road safety.