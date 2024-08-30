Aseidu Nketiah Drags President Akufo-Addo To Chiefs

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, has called on traditional leaders and the clergy to intervene in ensuring a peaceful transfer of power after the December elections, directly implicating President Akufo-Addo.

Interestingly, the opposition NDC Chairman Aseidu Nketiah, who has refused to sign the Peace Pact after making certain demands appeal, comes on the heels of concerns raised by the Chiefs of Damang/Ahwrese in the Nsawam Adoagyiri constituency for peaceful elections.

Addressing the Chiefs, during his tour of the Eastern Region, criticized the President for allegedly tolerating electoral violence and not acting on recommendations from a committee investigating such incidents.

“The President has a history of condoning violence,” Asiedu Nketiah stated.

“He must be held accountable for ensuring peace during this transition period.”

Asiedu Nketiah’s comments are reminiscent of the 2020 electoral violence, which saw several incidents of clashes and intimidation.

Asiedu Nketiah urged the Chiefs and Clergy to use their influence to promote a peaceful transition.

“Respected traditional leaders (Nananom) and clergy, you possess significant influence. Speak the truth, and no politician will dare disobey you,” he lamented.

-BY Daniel Bampoe