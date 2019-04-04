2 Shot In Dumsor Demo

UNCONFIRMED REPORT reaching DGN Online indicate that two persons have been shot Somanya roundabout in the Eastern Region during a demonstration against power outages popularly called dumsor in the local parlance.

One person is said to have been hit on the chest by multiple bullets, forcing the Atua Government Hospital to refer him to the regional hospital for emergency treatment.

Youths of Odumase Krobo in Lower Manya blocked the main road at Nuaso on Wednesday, April 3, reportedly for not having light in a space of three days.

BY DGN Online