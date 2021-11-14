2 Suspected Armed Robbers Grabbed… One Killed

Two out of four suspected armed robbery gang in the Upper West Region have been killed by police for allegedly robbing and injuring two people.

The suspects, Musdeen Issahaku and Alhassan Musah.

They were said to be part of a four member robbery gang who embarked on a robbery spree on Saturday dawn, November 13, 2021, in the Wa West District of the Upper West Region where they reportedly stabbed two of their victims who are currently responding to treatment at the hospital.

Another suspect, Osman Seidu, while attacking some residents at Poyentanga with a weapon was shot dead.

According to a statement by the Police and signed Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kwesi Ofori, Director General in charge of Public Affairs, indicated that “there is a manhunt for the fourth suspect who escaped arrest.”

“Suspect Musdeen Issahaku is an ex-convict who is standing trial in another armed robbery case at the Wa Circuit Court, where he is on court bail”

“We commend residents of Poyentanga and Samanbo for collaborating with the Police to arrest the suspects.”

“We are appealing to residents in the Wa West District and its environs to be on the lookout and report any badly wounded person for Police action.”

“Indeed, Police-community partnership is the master key for crime-fighting and we continue to urge the public to work with the Police in this regard.”

By Vincent Kubi