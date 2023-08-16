23rd NR GJA AwardsLaunched

Alhassan Shani Shaibu with GJA Executives, CSOs and journalists in a group picture after the launch

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Northern Regional brand has launched this year’s awards in Tamale, Northern Region, with the theme: “Promoting Responsible Behaviour To Protect Environment: The Role of Media.”

Mr. Yakubu Abdul-Majeed, Northern Regional Chairman of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), stated at the launch that the media plays an important role in building a better society and that there is an urgent need for Journalists, particularly those in the North, to constantly update their skills and knowledge in order to fully live up to their responsibilities.

He urged his colleagues to use their platforms to promote unity, moral uprightness, and social cohesion.

“I want also to charge colleagues in the region to make your medium and space available for healthy debates on issues of national importance with the view to foster unity, development and progress and by so doing, we would not only be creating and sustaining peace and unity in the North but rather the whole country,” he stated.

According to him, the theme was picked because of the times journalists are in and how the environment might signal disaster for them.

He stated that the awards were open to all journalists in the Northern, Savannah, and North East Regions.

“We have constituted three seasoned and knowledgeable practitioners as members of the Awards Committee to take charge of the entries and selection of winners. We are confident that the team will do a diligent job,” he noted.

The committee comprises Mr. Iliasu Adam Chairman from Minerals Commission, Dr. Ilias Mumuni, UDS faculty of Communication, and Nii Odenkey Abbey Communications Manager, USAID Feed the Future Ghana Market Systems and Resilience Activity.

The Northern Regional Minister, Mr. Alhassan Shani Shaibu, commended the executives and entire members of the Ghana Journalists Association in the region for their hard work in ensuring the continuous celebration of the event.

“Indeed the significance of it cannot be underestimated. Not only has it generated a positive momentum in motivating Journalists to put up their best, but it has also galvanized the Association in terms of member solidarity and projecting the best image. Reward for hard work is obviously a great recognition and any institution desirous of progress must uphold this at all times.”

The Northern Regional Minister called for a closer collaboration between state institutions and Journalists in the region to address issues of the environment.

“I believe that if we recognize the role of each other, we can work closely for a common good. I also want to take the opportunity to once again recognize your efforts and contributions as Journalists to the progress and development of this region. Indeed, your diverse efforts and contributions in sustaining peace and security especially should be acknowledged. You have also periodically highlighted issues of development which have attracted attention, contributing to progress and development.”

The Northern Regional Secretary of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Mr. Albert Futukpor, revealed that the awards is open to all journalists working in the print (including news agency), electronic and online media in the Northern, North East and Savannah Regions.

According to him, the awards are open for works published in 2022 and that eateries should cover works published from January 01, 2022 to December 31, 2022.

He however noted that entrants may submit entries for a maximum of two categories, and not more than two published works should be submitted for each category.

“However, one work shall not be entered in more than one category.”

BY Eric Kombat, Tamale