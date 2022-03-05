3 Private Religious University Colleges Get Presidential Charter

Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Adutwum

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has given approval for the grant of Presidential Charter to three private tertiary institutions belonging to religious bodies in the country.

The institutions are Methodist University College, Presbyterian University College and Catholic University College.

This follows recommendation by the Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, according to a letter from the Presidency signed by the Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante.

BY Vincent Kubi