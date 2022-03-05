Over 100 Men “Chopped” Me – Abena Korkor Confesses

Abena Korkor

Socialite, Abena Korkor, is not keeping quiet about her sexual escapades as she continues to highlight her encounters with men.

Abena who claims to have started sexual relationship quite early in life is confessing that over 100 men have had sexual intercourse with her at the age of 32.

The controversial lady, who recently mentioned some top guys including young politicians, media personalities as some of her sex mates, for the first time opened up on one of her darkest moments when she said she committed an abortion.

In an interview on Adom fm, the 32-year-old lady mentioned that she has had sexual exploits with over 100 men.

According to Abena Korkor, her escapades ended with just one pregnancy.

She said at the time, the man she was involved with, was just a “friend with benefit”, a deal that did not involve an actual relationship or pregnancy, just casual sex.

It was for this reason that the unnamed man refused to father his child with Abena Korkor.

“If a man doesn’t love me or respect me, I will never have any child with you. I won’t force pregnancy on a man who doesn’t want me or my pregnancy, so I had an abortion at that time.”

Abena Korkor opined that she could have trapped some prestigious men she dated at sometime with her pregnancy, but that school of thought is one she does not belong to.

“I don’t wanna be a mother(of a baby) for just any man. Women tend to trap rich and prestigious men with babies just so they continue enjoying the glory”.

“But for me, I will never have a child with any man for that reason, never. If you don’t value me, it is needless to carry your child,” she said.

She, however, believes she will carry babies for her future partner; a man who would not be the typical, average, traditionally-oriented man.