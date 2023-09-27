300 Girls Learn STEM Application

Leader of Group J showing a sample of biodiesel they created from waste cooking oil to the audience

About 300 girls selected from 23 Senior High Schools (SHS) in the Ashanti, Bono and Western North regions benefited from opportunities to learn about practical application of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) that will contribute to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), at a bootcamp in Kumasi.

Learning activities at the five-day camp included career development and growth, critical thinking in design management, effective communication and pitching, introduction to scientific literature review, artificial intelligence, as well as mentorship. These together with the various practical STEM competitions, provided hands on experience to students as well as a comprehensive developmental programme to prepare the girls for a competitive labour market in the STEM fields.

Speaking on why Stanbic Bank is keen on inculcating the love of STEM into young girls and women, Head of Brand and Marketing at Stanbic Bank, Mawuko Afadzinu said, “One of the things we’re passionate about as a bank is to trigger students’ participation in the STEM fields, especially girls, by giving them an opportunity to learn about various career paths and develop interest in the field, sparking their creativity and research skills, thus leading to job creation and poverty alleviation in Ghana. The innovations by these students can go a long way in making our planet sustainable and the social space thriving. This is one of the partnerships that give us the opportunity to support the dreams of our younger ones and give back to the community.”

Leader of Group W, Princess Debby Bempomah Martey from St Monica’s Girls Senior High School, shared her excitement at their presentation and thanked Stanbic Bank for the opportunity.

She said, “I have learnt from this camp that artificial intelligence (AI) holds significant value due to its increasing impact on multiple aspects of society. The field’s rapid growth offers abundant career opportunities across industries, fostering innovation and problem-solving skills. Our brain tumour detection project confirmed that AI’s role in automation and data analysis truly enhances efficiency and decision-making. I am really grateful to Stanbic for making this event possible, it has given us knowledge and the confidence we need to make it in any STEM field we choose.”

Prof. Mbok Oduro, President of Women in STEM (WiSTEM) at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), urged parents to give their daughters same support they give the boy child when it comes to choosing STEM courses or careers. She also thanked the team from Stanbic Bank for making it possible for girls from C schools to interact and learn with girls from A and B schools.

“We want to say a big thank you to Stanbic Bank for partnering this initiative. Logistics needed to host over 300 girls for five days is no joke; Stanbic came on board to make sure the camp was not only successful but fun and very engaging. We are grateful for the cash, branded souvenirs and their active participation throughout the period,” she stated.

Stanbic Bank Ghana has partnered many academic institutions and Fintechs to deliver a number of STEM related projects which have so far given beneficiaries access to about 300 mentors and advisors across 48 disciplines and technical areas.