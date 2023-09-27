Volta Peace Council Honours Gyato

Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa (left) presenting the plaque to Mr. Clemence Gyato

Mr. Clemence Gyato, the National Peace Ambassador of Ghana, has been honoured by the Volta and Oti Regional Peace Council for his contribution to promoting and sustaining peace in the Volta and Oti regions.

The “Champion of Peace” honour was conferred on him at the 2023 Volta and Oti International Day of Peace Summit held at Kikis Court in Hohoe, which was themed “Actions for Peace: Celebrating Champions of Peace.”

The summit was part of celebrations to mark the International Day of Peace, which falls on September 21 every year and has been earmarked by the United Nations to promote global peace.

The citation in recognition of Mr. Gyato’s peace service in the Volta and Oti regions read: “Thank you for your remarkable efforts in promoting peace in the Volta and Oti Regions. Your generous financial support and personal involvement in the Regional Peace Council’s intervention in the Alavanyo-Nkonya improved inter-communal relationships. Sincere thanks from the Volta Regional Peace Council.”

Mr. Gyato expressed gratitude for the honour conferred on him and was elated about the improving relationships between the people of Alavanyo-Nkonya, stressing that he would continue to work relentlessly to sustain peace among the two communities.

“I would want to commend the people and chiefs of Alavanyo and Nkonya considering the peace we are witnessing now, and want to tell the youth of the two communities that there can’t be a winner when there is confusion. Let’s all unite, be one people, and enjoy the goodies of unity,” Mr. Gyato said during his acceptance speech.

Dr. Archibald Yao Lesta, Volta Regional Minister, who was also honoured at the summit, said that these programmes had been carefully orchestrated by the National Peace Council to recognise individuals who have contributed to sustainable peace in the Volta and Oti regions.

By George Clifford Owusu