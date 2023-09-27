Dead Body At K’si Children’s Park

THE BODY of a male adult, believed to be around 30 years old, has been found at the Children’s Park at Amakom in Kumasi, the capital of Ashanti Region.

Blood was oozing from his mouth, with cuts on other parts of his body, especially his face, a strong indication that perhaps the deceased did not die a natural death.

The name and other identities of the deceased were not immediately known when this report was being filed.

The body was found on September 21, 2023, at 9am, a police document, which the paper has sighted, said, adding that preliminary investigations indicated that the man was lynched.

“On 21/09 /2023, around 0900 hrs. Police Information Room relayed a message to the effect that, a male adult was lying unconscious at the Children’s Park in Amakom.

“On receipt, police proceeded to the scene and met an unknown male adult aged about 30 years lying dead lateral on his left with blood oozing from the mouth, ear and the head.

“The body was carefully inspected and the marks of assault sustained suggested he was lynched by unknown assailants,” part of the police document disclosed.

The police report further stated that the body was photographed, removed and deposited at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) morgue in Kumasi, awaiting identification and autopsy.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi