Bro. Sammy, Obaapa To Thrill Fans @ HGMI

Prophet Eric Akwasi Amponsah (Computer Man)

This year’s edition of the annual gospel crusade and song ministration dubbed ‘Operation Fire Your Enemies’, which is being organised by the Hope Generation Ministry International Church (HGMI), kicks off today at the church premises located at Oblogo Manchester, near Weija in Accra.

The event, which is aimed at celebrating the goodness of God throughout the year, will feature a number of award-winning gospel artistes who are expected to thrill gospel music fans with their various hit songs.

‘Operation Fire Your Enemies’ is an annual gospel event which brings together Christians as well as gospel music lovers from all walks of life on one platform to celebrate Christ through praise and worship.

The five-day event will witness musical performances from Bro. Sammy, Obaapa Christy, Piesie Esther, Prophet Eric Akwasi Amponsah (Computer Man) and a host of others.

The event will also serve as a gospel musical platform for local artistes to display their God-given talent and also reach out to God’s children through live musical performances.

It is expected to attract Christians and gospel music lovers, who will be treated to some good and soul-inspiring songs by all the artistes billed for the show.

It promises to be a spirit-filled and divine atmosphere of soul-lifting praise and worship interspersed with prayer.

The founder and leader of HGMI, Prophet Eric Amponsah, also known as Computer Man, explained that the event is being organised by his church to thank God for His abundant blessings as well as to bring people closer to God.

By George Clifford Owusu