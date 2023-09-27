Bola Ray Returns To Host ‘Starr Chat’

Bola Ray

Renowned media mogul Bola Ray, real name Nathaniel Kwabena Anokye Adisi, after a brief hiatus, is making a triumphant return to the airwaves, hosting the much-anticipated ‘Starr Chat’ on Starr FM and GHOne.

The revival of Starr Chat promises to be a breath of fresh air in the world of talk shows as Bola Ray brings his trademark charm and in-depth interviews back to the forefront.

The show is expected to feature an array of guests from various fields and engaging segments, offering viewers an opportunity to gain insight into the lives and experiences of some of the most influential figures in Ghana and beyond.

Bola Ray served as Starr Chat’s inaugural host before passing the reins to Nana Aba Anamoah, General Manager of GHOne TV, who filled in for a year and a half.

In Ghana’s media landscape, Bola Ray has had a tremendous career. His adventure started in the early 2000s, and he quickly moved through the ranks, launching Empire Entertainment and becoming a media tycoon in the process.

His influence went beyond radio, as he made important contributions to the entertainment sector by managing renowned Ghanaian performers and planning some of the greatest events. Impact@25 is a project he started to motivate young Africans.

But what really made him a broadcasting legend was his position as the anchor of Starr Chat.

Bola Ray used the programme as a forum to delve into the lives, narratives, and inspirations of his guests rather than just conducting interviews with them.

Audiences can expect a wide variety of subjects and speakers as Bola Ray takes over as host of Starr Chat.

Beginning in October on Starr FM and GHOne TV, it’s a return that ought to be celebrated and one that viewers won’t want to miss.