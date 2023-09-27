Dave Hammer Grabs Top Award

Dave Hammer displaying his award

David Annan, nicknamed ‘Dave Hammer Barima’, has been named the ‘Best Entertainment Show Host’ at the third edition of the Floodlight Media Excellence Awards 2022 in Kumasi.

Dave Hammer, the host of the Entertainment Review show, which is aired on Hello 101.5 FM in Kumasi, has received other prestigious awards for his outstanding works in the radio and entertainment industry.

Significantly, Dave Hammer, who is a household name in the radio industry, has virtually become synonymous with winning prestigious awards. For instance, he was honoured during the ‘2019 Presidential Globe African Heroes Awards’.

He has also been nominated as the ‘Ashanti Regional Best Lunch Time Host of the Year’ at Hello 101.5FM for an upcoming international event dubbed ‘The Adinkra Heroes Night Excellence Awards 2023’, in New York, US, on November 25, 2023.

During the recently held Floodlight Media Excellence Awards, Dave Hammer defeated his opponents in the Best Entertainment Show Category to write his name in the history books.

Interestingly, there was a standing ovation when Dave Hammer was called to the podium to receive his award as the Best Entertainment Show Host, an indication that he truly deserved the top award.

Other media personalities, especially in the radio industry, were also honoured during the programme, which saw seasoned Ghanaian artists performing on the night to make it memorable and colourful.

The award programme honours media professionals who have worked tirelessly and demonstrated excellent leadership in creating a vision and future for Ghana’s media environment.

Most of the attendees of the event, including radio personalities, congratulated Dave Hammer for winning the Best Entertainment Show Host in Ashanti Region and also for his nomination in the upcoming international award in US.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi