4 Ex Black Stars Players Motivate Team ..Ahead Of Mozambique Game

Four former Black Stars players Reverend Osei Kofi, Kofi Pare, Willie Klutse and James Kuuku Dadzie yesterday visited Black Stars training grounds at

Benger Ville, Cocody in Cote d’Ivoire.

Ghana is preparing feverishly ahead of their crucial last group game against their Mozambiquecan counterparts tomorrow.

Ghana, placed third on the group B standings is seeking a massive win to qualify for the last 16 stage of the competition.

They began their campaign losing 1-2:to group leaders Cape Varde and drawing 2-2 with Egypt last Thursday.