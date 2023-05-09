4 Garrison Officers Mess Thumps VRA Tennis Club

4 Garrison’s Samuel Ampedu Kyei with his opponent John Kwesi of VRA

4 Garrison Officers Mess Tennis Club over the weekend extended their unbeaten home run as they outwitted VRA, Akosombo Tennis Club 9-2, in a special friendly competition at the club.

4 Garrison put up an outstanding performance in recent times by defeating the away team 3-1 in the singles before dismissing them with a 6-1 in the doubles.

The tournament started with the men’s singles as former Chairman, Samuel Ampedu Kyei well known as Kyikyis, set the ball rolling with a 7-2 win over John Kwesi. Tule Adongo added another win to the home team as he outclassed his opponent Isaac Narh 7–1.

Thomas Ohene Effah proved too strong for his opponent, Nana Kum Sam Awutui, as he won 7-4. Richmond Kotey of VRA Tennis Club, showed some glimpses of hope as he defeated Samuel Aidoo 7-3.

In the doubles events, Captain of 4 Garrison Officers Mess Tennis Club Jonathan Quartey and Ivan Wularu began well for the home team as the pair won 7-5 against Nana Kum and Acquaye. Thomas Ohene Effah and Kojo Akonia also won 7-4 against the captain of VRA Alfred and Yaw.

After losing in the singles game, Samuel Aidoo partnered Tule Adongo to outshine Richmond Kotey and Isaac Narh 7-6.

Coach Acquah and David Quao-Sarbah of 4 Garrison showed their dominance as the pair won 7-6(3) against Godfred Jackson and Daniel Aggrey.

The rest are Samuel Taylor and George Ayoma, Alex Essuaman and Nana Attakora, all picking wins for the home team. Fred Yobo and Christain Ativor gave the away club some hope after defeating Joshua Mensah and Nana Nsiah 7-4.