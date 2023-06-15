5 Schools Benefit From Melcom Donation

Godwin Avenorgbo addressing the media

Melcom Care Foundation, the charitable arm of Melcom Group of companies has presented twenty thousand female undergarments to five selected Senior High Schools (SHS) in the Greater Accra Region.

The schools include Achimota Senior High School, Accra Girls Senior High School, Nungua Senior High School, Accra Wesley Girls Senior High School, and St. Theresa’s Senior High School.

Director of Communications, Melcom Care Foundation, Godwin Avenorgbo, stated that every responsible corporate citizen must invest and re-invest not only in their business but also in their employees and the nation as a whole.

According to him, Melcom has become well recognized over the last couple of years for carrying out its mission as well as contributing to education.

“This year, however, our attention was drawn to an area of girl-child need not highlighted for public attention and we decided to support,” he added.

He stressed the importance of producing in Ghana to save import cost.

He referenced a video publication which showed the process of manufacturing sanitary pads from the banana plant from start to finish.

“We grow cotton in Ghana and the same can be used to make GIRLS-BRA and other underwears as well as Sanitary Pads which consume so much foreign exchange and attract too many taxes thus making these basic products out of the reach of the common people; particularly the young female school children who come from poor or average income homes”, Mr. Avenorgbo explained.

The Accra Wesley Girls’ Assistant Headmistress in Charge of Administration, Gifty Koranteng thanked the Melcom Group and assured them that the package would be very helpful to the female students.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke