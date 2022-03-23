6 Envoys Present Credentials To President

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday received credential of six new envoys posted to Ghana.

The envoys include Ali Redjel from Algeria, Jon Tong Choi from North Korea, Fidelia Graand-Galon from Surinam, Mohamedour Musa Nje from the Gambia, Leena Pyslvanainen from Finland and Dr. Ursura Harahap from Indonesia.

At separate ceremonies at the Jubilee House, Accra, President Akufo-Addo welcomed the envoys warmly and wished them a successful tour of duty in the country.

He assured them of Ghana’s commitment to strengthen ties with their respective countries and entreated them to seek assistance from the government in the performance of their duties.

The President spoke about exploring new areas of cooperation for the mutual benefit of the peoples of Ghana and their respective countries.

He said officials at the Presidency and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration were at their disposal for any form of assistance.

The envoys, who held discussions with the President on a wide range of issues, including global and regional peace, security and development, pledge to work with the government to bolster the relations between their countries and Ghana.

They are also committed to deepening partnerships and seeking new areas for economic development and exchanges that would be mutually beneficial.

The envoys commended President Akufo-Addo for his work at the national, regional, continental and global levels to promote the values of democracy, peace and security, sustainable development, rule of law and human rights.

They also lauded the Government for taking bold and decisive actions to address the current economic crisis occasioned by global developments.

GNA