Abesim Murder Case Adjourned To October 25

The case in which a footballer is being held for killing and storing body parts of two children in a refrigerator at Abesim in the Bono Region has been adjourned to October 25.

The Magistrate of the Kaneshie District Court, Ama Adomako Kwakye, is on leave, hence the adjournment.

Richard Appiah, the accused person, who has been lawfully remanded by the court earlier, was absent in court.

Appiah is standing trial for allegedly killing two children and storing their body parts in a refrigerator at Abesim.

The Court has preserved Appiah’s plea after he was charged with two counts of murder.

He is being held for murdering Louis Agyeman and Stephen Sarpong, the two children.

Some body parts and intestines believed to be that of the victims were allegedly retrieved in a farm.

GNA