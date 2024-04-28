Bawumia Begins Regional Campaign Tour Monday

The flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party for the 2024 general elections, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will from Monday, 29th April to 10th May 2024 begin his regional campaign tour ahead of the upcoming 7th December general polls to sell his campaign message to the electorate nationwide.

The Vice President will start from the Eastern Region, commencing the tour from Akropong and round up the day tour in Koforidua the regional capital.

He will engage chiefs, student unions, market women, the Muslim communities, and the clergy as well as inspecting and commissioning some of the government projects in the region.

Dr. Bawumia will on 2nd May storm the Western Region, 3rd May Western North, 7th May the Ahafo region, 8th May Bono and end the first phase tour in the Ashanti Region respectively.

Dr Bawumia has explained that he wants to be the next President because he has a vision for Ghana by transforming it through a digitalization agenda, creating more jobs, continuing investing in human capital development, building systems, embracing the 4th Industrial Revolution, and diversifying the economy.

According to him ‘’A country that offers sustainable jobs with meaningful pay and is positioned as a major player in the global digital revolution. I firmly believe that Ghana can become a leader in digital innovation and achieve the economic growth and development that our people deserve. To do this, we need to continue investing in human capital development, build systems, embrace the 4th Industrial Revolution, and diversify our economy’’.

Dr Bawumia also explained that ‘’Ghana’s successful digitalization drive has addressed some of the basic system challenges that have stunted our economic growth, and I am determined to do more. I have faced challenges in my efforts to digitalize Ghana, with some doubters dismissing my innovations as impossible to implement. However, I have persisted in my mission to overcome these obstacles and have successfully spearheaded Ghana’s digitalization drive’’.

‘’As a nation, we must channel our energies into building a kind of country that assures a safe, prosperous, and dignified future for all Ghanaians. We need leadership that is grounded in sacrifice, loyalty, inclusion, hard work, integrity, compassion, humility, and accessibility’’.

‘’These values have guided my public service, and they will continue to guide me as your flagbearer and eventually as the President of the Republic of Ghana come 7th January 2025,’’ he said this on the day he was elected as the flagbearer of the NPP.

‘’I am not asking for your vote because of my ethnic, regional, or religious background. I am asking for your vote because I am a competent and capable leader who has a track record of delivering results. The flagbearership of the NPP is an opportunity for us to consolidate our gains across the country, increase our support base, and continue the great work of our tradition for the people of Ghana’’.

‘’As a flagbearer of the NPP, I will work to secure votes in our non-traditional areas while maintaining our strongholds. I have demonstrated that throughout the 2012, 2016, and 2020 elections,’ he told Ghanaians.

He further underscored that ‘’the NPP is a party that values competence and leadership, and by supporting me, you will send a strong message to the NDC that we will not be swayed by their attempts to attack me, our tradition, our party, or our record. I am committed to building a brighter future for all Ghanaians, and I need your support to make it happen’’.

The 2024 Flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party, will be accompanied by his National Campaign Team, the National Executives of the party, Ministers of State, as well as some Members of Parliament in the various regions to be visited.

-BY Daniel Bampoe