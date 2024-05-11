Industrial Explosion Kills 2, Injures 5 Others

In a tragic incident, an industrial explosion at a manufacturing company in Accra has claimed the lives of two individuals and left five others critically injured.

The Tema Regional Public Relations Officer for Ghana National Fire Service, DOIII Ebenezer Yenzu, provided details on the explosion.

He stated that the fire service received a call around 2:30 pm on Friday about a blast at a company along the Spintex Road.

Fire personnel from the Kasapreko Fire Station were immediately dispatched to the scene, where they discovered that the incident had occurred at Joyea Construction, a company that specializes in construction materials, roofing trusses, and sheets.

According to DOIII Yenzu, the explosion happened during a routine welding operation when an oxyacetylene tank ruptured. “The incident occurred when during one of their normal duties, an oxyacetylene tank used for welding ruptured,” he said.

The tragic incident resulted in the deaths of two male individuals, and five others are currently in critical condition, receiving treatment at a nearby health facility.

The immediate cause of the explosion is still unknown, but the fire officers are investigating factors such as the positioning of the tank and potential leakages that may have contributed to the incident.

DOIII Yenzu emphasized that investigations are ongoing to establish the exact cause of the explosion and to ensure that appropriate measures are taken to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

By Vincent Kubi