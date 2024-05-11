Missing Bagbin Summons Parliament To Reconvene On May 17

Alban Bagbin

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has issued a summon for Members of Parliament to reconvene on Friday, May 17, 2024, following persistent calls by the majority for the resumption of parliamentary activities.

The decision to summon parliament was based on a letter penned by the Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, making reference to Article 112(3) and Order 53 of the Standing Orders of Parliament, which authorizes 15 percent of the parliamentary members to request the recall of the House.

The Majority Caucus aims to address crucial government business matters, notably the adoption of the Thirty-Fourth Report of the Appointments Committee and a motion on additional financing.

The summoning of parliament by Speaker Bagbin aligns with the prescriptions of Article 112(3) of the Constitution of the Republic and Order 53(1) & (2) of the Standing Orders of Parliament.

In a communiqué dated May 10, Mr. Bagbin who was believed to be out of jurisdiction when the majority caucus made the demand asserted, “Pursuant to Article 112(3) of the Constitution of the Republic and Order 53(1) & (2) of the Standing Orders of Parliament, I, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, Speaker of Parliament, do hereby summon Parliament to sit on Friday, 17th May, 2024, at ten o’clock in the forenoon, at Parliament House, Accra.

“Dated in the Office of the Speaker of Parliament, Accra, Ghana, this 10th day of May 2024.”

The forthcoming session is expected to address pending legislative tasks and ensure the smooth progress of parliamentary deliberations as mandated by the relevant constitutional provisions and parliamentary regulations.

By Vincent Kubi