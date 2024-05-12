Violence Erupts At Adugyama Over Voter Registration Dispute

Tensions flared in Adugyama, situated in the Ahafo Ano South East Constituency of the Ashanti Region, as clashes between members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) turned violent during the ongoing Voter Registration Exercise on Saturday.

The altercation resulted in three persons sustaining injuries, all of whom were NDC members and later received treatment at the Mankranso Government Hospital.

The confrontation escalated when NDC party agents reportedly obstructed the NPP’s Parliamentary Candidate from registering certain individuals at the registration center. Frederick Acheampong, the NPP’s Parliamentary Candidate for Ahafo Ano South East, claimed that the individuals, including children residing with him in Kumasi and other relatives, were legitimately eligible to register in the constituency.

However, agents of the NDC at the center contended that these individuals were not from the area and therefore should not be permitted to register.

Despite attempts to resolve the dispute through discussions involving the NDC’s Parliamentary Candidate, the Electoral Commission Officer, and Acheampong, the children he brought continued to be denied access to the registration process.

Calm was seemingly restored at the center after the initial tension, but subsequently, a group of armed men wielding sticks, machetes, and other offensive weapons forcefully entered the area.

They proceeded to cause damage to property and physically assault individuals, under the watch of law enforcement officers who were also present at the scene.

Acheampong strongly denied any involvement in orchestrating the violence and urged the police to enhance security measures at the center to prevent future clashes.

On the other hand, the NDC’s Parliamentary Candidate for Ahafo Ano South East Constituency, Yakubu Mohammad, vehemently refuted any connection to the violent incident and emphasized that his party would not be intimidated.

Both candidates called on the police to reinforce security in the area to ensure the safety of citizens and maintain order during the remainder of the Voter Registration Exercise. The clash serves as a stark reminder of the intensity of political tensions that can arise during electoral processes and the importance of peaceful and lawful participation by all parties involved.

By Vincent Kubi