Collins Dauda Arrested Over Voter Registration Shooting… Police Chase Others

Collins Daudu

In a latest development concerning the ongoing limited voter registration exercise, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Asutifi South, Alhaji Collins Dauda, has been apprehended by the Police for his alleged involvement in the disturbances that transpired at Kukuom in the Ahafo Region on Saturday, May 11, 2024.

The shooting event resulted in one individual sustaining injuries, necessitating hospitalization.

Authorities are actively pursuing other suspects believed to be linked to the incident, as per police report.

Information revealed that individuals described as thugs, purportedly using the lawmaker’s vehicle, besieged the registration center in Kukuom, initiating gunfire that led to severe harm to at least one person.

According to eyewitnesses report, Dauda was allegedly present within the vehicle during the chaos, which subsequently led to his arrest and placement in police custody.

The volatile incidents highlight the propensity for tension and violence surrounding the electoral process in the country. As investigations continue into these unsettling events, the authorities strive to maintain peace and uphold the integrity of the voter registration exercise.

By Vincent Kubi