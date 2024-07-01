Accra Mall’s Chicken Inn Manager Jailed For 5 Years For Stealing

A former Assistant Manager at the Chicken Inn and Pizza Inn, branch at Accra Mall, Collins Acquah who was charged with stealing an amount of GHC19,904 from his employers has been jailed 5 years with hard labour by the Achimota Circuit court.

The prosecution told the Court presided over by Akosua Anokyewaa Adjapong that Acquah accessed the vault room where the proceeds from December 25 and 26, 2023, were kept due to the Christmas holidays.

Around 4:23 am on December 27, 2023, he allegedly stole the cash of GHC19,904.

The incident which was captured on CCTV footage, was reviewed later that day, confirming the theft.

Following the incident, Collins Acquah fled to Cape Coast and went into hiding.

The prosecution indicated that efforts by the management of Chicken Inn and Pizza Inn to contact him proved futile causing them to report the case to the Airport Police Station, until he was arrested and paraded before the court.

When the case was called on Monday 10th June 2024, Acquah, who was not represented by a counsel, admitted not guilty to the offence.

He was charged with stealing under Section 123(1) and 124(1) of the Criminal Offenses Act, 1960 (Act 29).

In court on Monday 10th June 2024, a family member said, that Collins spent substantial part of his monthly salary on betting activities, adding that when he stumbled upon an opportunity to steal, he could not resist. With a clouded mind, he succumbed to the allure of easy money and decided to take the risk.

In court on Thursday 20th June 2024, when the case was called, Collins Acquah drew the attention of the court that, after a sober reflection for seven days in police remand, he would like to change his earlier plea from not guilty to guilty. When he was asked by the Judge as to the whereabouts of the stolen cash, he couldn’t say anything meaningful.

The Presiding Judge, Akosua Anokyewaa Adjapong, found Collins guilty on his own plea and sentenced him to 5years imprisonment with hard Labour.

In delivering her judgment, Mrs, Akosua Adjapong, took into consideration the age of the accused, being a first-time offender and voluntarily admitting guilt.

He is to pay a 100 penalty unit which is GHC1,200 to his former employer and also refund the full amount of GHS 19,904 stolen.

Per the judgement, he will serve an additional two years if he fails to pay the 100 penalty unit.

His former employer, Chicken Inn, Pizza Inn is seriously considering civil action to retrieve all the stolen money.

-BY Daniel Bampoe