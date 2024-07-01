Wesley Towers Host Phyto Science Ghana Convention

The plush auditorium of Wesley Towers, Ridge will host the Phyto Science Ghana Convention fixed for August 31 in Accra.

Managing Director of Phyto Science Africa Mr Bismark Osafo Boateng, said.l the one-day conference is aimed at intensifying education on on Stem Cell therapy- how it has changed doctors and scientists perception about Medicine (Health and Awareness), their understanding of disease pathophysiology. (How diseases are formed).

The much expected event is expected to attract close to thousand participants across the country.

Datuk Willy Toh, Phyto Science CEO, Puan Sri Datin Sri Ela Tan, Co founder, Francis Tan, corporate advisor and Bismark Osafo, Boateng Managing Director Phyto Science, Africa, are billed to speak at the high profile conference.

Team Ghana’s target, according to Mr Boateng is to build on the successes of the Uganda and Tanzanian conferences held recently.

” The Wesley Towers is ready to host our event, all is set for the conference, everything is place to take off. I can assure Ghanaians that our perception about medication and diseases will change after this conference,” he said in an interview.

The Phyto Science Africa boss added ” Phyto Science has invested in research to ensure that our products are efficacious, hence the treatment of incurable diseases which is on record.

“We paying much attention to Stem cell therapy because it is the only therapy to restore proper function of the organs and the entire body.”