Acheampong Named Teda Captain

Frank Acheampong

Black Stars winger Frank Acheampong has been named captain of Chinese Super League side Tianjin Teda.

The speedster becomes the first Ghanaian to captain a Super League side in China.

Acheampong, who joined the Chinese club in July 2017 on a six month loan spell, had a remarkable outing after scoring nine times to safeguard Tianjin Teda’s stay in the Chinese top-flight.

Acheampong’s 17 goals tally in the 2018 season is the highest by a player in the single season in the history of the club.

Head coach Uli Stielike’s decision to make the unstoppable winger the new captain is seen by fans of the club as a reward for his hard work, dedication, commitment, exceptional leadership skills and most importantly the quality he continues to demonstrate on the field.

The 26-year-old takes up this challenge and assumed his new role in an away game against Hebei CFFC yesterday on matchday five of the CSL.

The club has made its worst start to a season since Acheampong joined. Teda has three loses and a draw from the opening four matches of the season, with just a point from a total of 12.

But Acheampong is poised to turn the fortunes of the club around.

“I’m particularly honoured to be made captain of this great club, it has come at a very challenging time where the club is struggling very early in the season, I hope that with a collective effort we can turn around our season,” Acheampong said.

Acheampong, who joined Tianjin Teda in 2017 has made 56 appearances for the Super League side and has directly contributed to 43 goals, scoring 26 times and providing 17 assists.