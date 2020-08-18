COSUA Launches ‘Arika4Africa’ Campaign

Dr. Arikana Chihombori-Quao. INSET: PLO Lumumba

The Coalition of Supporters Unions of Africa (COSUA), which is an African Union (AU) civil society partner to use sports to achieve African unity, has pledged its support in all the 50 countries of Africa behind two candidates who have filed their nominations for election into leadership positions at the African Union Commission (AUC).

They are former AU Ambassador to the United States, Dr. Arikana Chihombori-Quao from Zimbabwe, and PLO Lumumba from Kenya.

The two are vying for the positions of chairperson and deputy chairperson respectively.

At an emergency executive council meeting held throughout the continent via Zoom, over 50 participants from some 30 countries took the final decision to support the two candidates in the elections slated for February 2021.

This was in response to a petition filed by the General Secretary of COSUA Zimbabwe, Cain Muzuva, requesting the support of the entire continent for Her Excellency Dr. Arikana Chihombori-Quao after COSUA’s preferred candidate, His Excellency Kwesi Quartey, who is the current Deputy Chairman of the African Union Commission, was inexplicably abandoned by his homeland Ghana.

The President and Founder of COSUA, Ghana and US Attorney, Sarfo Abebrese, and Dr. Ken Aryeetey, the Chairman of COSUA’s Executive Council, commended the delegates and pledged to mobilise thousands of COSUA members to throng the airports and state houses of each African country in which the two pan-African stalwarts will set foot to campaign for votes in the build-up to the elections in February next year.

The meeting was interrupted when Her Excellency Dr. Mrs. Arikana Chihombori-Quao herself joined in via Zoom to thank COSUA and Abebrese for standing in the gap and fighting to put Africa back on its feet.

She promised to go all out to clinch victory for all Africans at the elections and pledged to work hand-in-hand with COSUA and other progressive pan-African organisations to ensure that Africa preserves its wealth and rich heritage for posterity.

From The Sports Desk