Bongo Gets Foklex Awards Nomination

David Ofori Osafo

David Ofori Osafo, known also as Bongo Depharaa, who plies his trade with Despite Media, has been nominated by the organisers of Foklex Media Awards 2020.

The renowned and versatile journalist has been with Peace FM, UTV, Okay FM for the past four years, but his work goes beyond the years he has spent with the Despite Media Group.

Bongo began his journalism journey with Obuoba FM at Nkawkaw in the Eastern Region and rose from sports commentator to head the sports department of the Nkawkaw-based radio station.

His name has become a household name in Eastern Region for the assiduous and selfless efforts he put in during his time in the Eastern Region where he hails from.

Renowned journalists like Abeiku Santana, Chairman General Kwame Sefa Kayi and Dan Kwaku Yeboah have endorsed Bongo’s hard work.

It will not be surprise to the worldwide listeners and viewers of Peace FM, Okay FM and UTV if Bongo is crowned the best commentator (Akan category) in the Greater Accra Region.

The awards scheme which started in 2007 will be held at the National Theatre on August 29, 2020.

From The Sports Desk