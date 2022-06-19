Actors Guild Suspends Moses Armstrong For Allegedly Defiling Teenage Girl

The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), on Saturday, suspended actor Moses Armstrong, for allegedly defiling a 16-year-old girl.

Armstrong was arrested within the week for allegedly defiling the teenager according to the Dailypost.

Monalisa Chinda, AGN Director of Communications, announced his suspension in a statement made available on Saturday.

Chinda quoted Emeka Rollas, AGN President, as stating that the indefinite suspension became necessary following an investigation by the guild on the rape allegation.

“Actor Moses Armstrong has been placed on indefinite suspension by the National Executive Committee of the Actors Guild of Nigeria over his arrest by the police on allegation of raping a minor,” the statement read.

“Armstrong’s suspension was based on facts emanating from the preliminary investigations conducted by the Guild on the allegation.”

The AGN noted that in its advocacy against violation of women, the allegation against Moses Armstrong is capable of tarnishing its good image and reputation if urgent action is not taken in accordance with the constitutional provisions of the Guild.

“The National President, Ejezie Emeka Rollas, said it is a sad development but nobody is above the law, especially on rape and abuse of women.

“‘Though it is our duty to protect our members when it comes to serious allegations, the law will have to take its course,” the National President said.

Armstrong, while on suspension, is not expected to participate in any film production or guild’s activities.

Also, the National/State Chapter Task Forces have been directed to monitor all film locations and production sets in Nigeria as violation of the suspension rules may lead to further stiff disciplinary measures as stipulated by the AGN constitution.