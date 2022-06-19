What's New

I’m Not Pregnant- Akuapem Poloo

June 19, 2022

Socialite Akuapem Poloo has dispelled rumours that she is pregnant with her second child.

The rumours about her pregnancy started after a photo of her with a protruded belly hit the internet.

But in an Instagram post ahead of the weekend she said she was not pregnant. The protruding stomach is a result of an excessive food she took ahead of a photo.

She wrote; “So someone drew my attention to news going around that I’m pregnant. In this picture, I finished banku with okro before doing the shoot.

Please, I’m not pregnant. I wish though and I receive it but at the right time – God’s own time.”

In a subsequent post, she shared a video of her flat tummy while wearing a black bra on an orange skirt tube to prove she is not pregnant. ‘Pregnant Goat’, she wrote beneath the video.

Poloo is currently a mother of one and she has been through thick and thin including going behind bars over offences related to her son. She wished she is pregnant but she is not.

