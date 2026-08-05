Advans Ghana Plants 1,600 Trees For Reforestation

Team Advans Ghana after a tree planting exercise

Advans Ghana Savings and Loans has planted 1,600 Acacia, Teak and Shea seedlings at the Chipa and Kogni Forest Reserves in the Greater Accra and Northern regions, respectively.

The exercise formed part of the institution’s annual Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, organised in collaboration with the Forestry Commission.

It brought together staff and clients to support the nation’s reforestation efforts and contribute to a greener and more sustainable future.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Executive Officer of Advans Ghana Savings and Loans, Guillaume Valence, reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to responsible and sustainable banking.

“At Advans Ghana, we believe that sustainable growth is about more than financial success. It is about creating lasting value for our customers, communities and the environment. Every tree we plant today is an investment in a healthier and more resilient Ghana for future generations,” he said.

According to him, Advans Ghana’s commitment extends beyond tree planting.

He indicated that through continuous monitoring in partnership with the Forestry Commission, the institution has achieved an 80 percent survival rate from its previous tree-planting exercises over the past seven years.

This demonstrates its dedication to ensuring the long-term success of the initiative.

The CEO said the institution is also reducing its environmental footprint through digital transformation.

Mr. Valence said in 2025, Advans Ghana reduced its paper consumption from approximately 1,800 reams to just 445 reams, representing a reduction of more than 75 percent.

Based on standard paper production estimates, the 1,600 trees planted this year represent the equivalent of more than 26,500 reams of paper, nearly 60 times the institution’s annual paper consumption, underscoring its holistic approach to sustainability, he added.

A Business Desk Report