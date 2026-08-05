Massive Crowd At Black Sherif New York Show

Section of crowd at Black Sherif’s event

Musician, Black Sherif, delivered a memorable performance after selling out his concert at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York.

The award-winning artiste entertained a capacity crowd with a setlist featuring his chart-topping songs and fan favourites, as attendees sang along and danced throughout the night.

Clips shared on social media showed the venue packed with fans, many cheering loudly and recording the performance on their mobile phones as Black Sherif commanded the stage with his trademark energy.

The sold-out event marks another milestone in the singer’s international career, highlighting his growing appeal beyond Ghana as he continues to perform to audiences across the globe.