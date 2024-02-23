Afia Schwarzenegger Criticizes Hajia4Reall’s Social Media Behavior Amidst Fraud Investigation

Controversial media personality, Afia Schwarzenegger, has expressed disappointment in the actions of those advising Hajia4Reall, also known as Mona Montrage, during her investigation for fraud.

Afia Schwarzenegger highlighted that Hajia4Reall’s behaviour on social media during the investigation period was inappropriate, as she continued to post content seemingly aimed at proving herself to others.

In her critique, Afia questioned the necessity of Hajia4Reall’s social media activity and placed blame on her handlers for not advising her better.

“All the girls who attended her party were paid appearance fees. Will they visit her in jail? All the things she has been flaunting on social media, where are they now? At one point, I didn’t know who was even advising her to be doing these things.

The designers, the cars, houses, where are they now? Even when she was under investigation, she was still very much active on social media. It looked like she wanted to prove something to people. What are you proving? If you are not guilty, you won’t be extradited from London to the US. Today the social media that you were eager to post to prove yourself has now been deactivated,” she added.

Earlier this week, Hajia4Reall pleaded guilty in a $2 million romance scam case, according to the United States Attorney’s Office website.

Her guilty plea follows reported extradition to the United States from the United Kingdom in May 2023 over her alleged involvement in the scam targeting older, single Americans.

As part of the plea agreement, Hajia4Reall admitted to one count of conspiring to receive stolen money, a charge that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison. Additionally, she agreed to forfeit $2,164,758.41 and make restitution in the same amount.

US District Judge, Paul A. Crotty, is scheduled to sentence her at a later date.

The guilty plea was announced by the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Damian Williams, who emphasized the serious consequences faced by individuals involved in romance scams.

Afia Schwarzenegger expressed hope that Hajia4Reall would emerge from this episode of her life as a better person.