Afia Schwarzenegger Joins Wontumi Radio

Controversial Celebrity and comedian, Valentina Nana Agyemang, popularly known as Afia Schwarzenegger has joined Accra-based Wontumi Radio owned by NPP’s Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako aka Chairman Wontumi.

Afia’s movement to Wontumi Communications was birthed out of her recent meeting with Mr. Boasiako when he visited her to commiserate with her over the death of her father.

She posted a photo of herself and the CEO at the premises of the newly established media outlet to disclose her next destination to her fans and followers, as she thanked Chairman Wontumi for believing in her.

“Thank you Chairman Wontumi. Do u see it coming?? Wontumi Fm,” the Instagram post read.

Before taking a break from the airwaves, Afia worked with some notable media firms in the capital Accra.

She was the host of Okay FM’s Kromning show, Yewo Krom and UTV Ghana’s Kokrooko show. She also worked for TV Africa and Kasapa FM.

She came into the limelight through the Afia Schwarzenegger TV series produced by Deloris Frimpong Manso otherwise known as Delay.

– BY Daniel Bampoe