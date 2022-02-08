Fire Service Warns Against Fire Scene Intrusion

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has expressed worry about public intrusion and obstruction at fire scene.

According to GNFS, rushing to fire emergency scenes has the potential to result to mass casualties.

GNFS implored the public to always give the professionals space to operate and deliver result when attending to emergency such as fire, accident, explosion among others.

In a statement issued by GNFS and signed by Timothy Osafo-Affum, Director of Public Relations “During accidents, there is often spillage of fuel and other dangerous combustible substances. This could cause life threatening incidents such as explosions.

“Heckling and invasion of work space of the officers during the performance of their mandates, affects their psychological performance and decision making. These also tend to waste precious time needed for firefighting and rescue operation since the officers have to manage the crowd control.”

The GNFS therefore entreated the public to stay away from fire scene and allow officers to deal with the situation without interference.

By Vincent Kubi