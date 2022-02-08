Spiritualist Assaults Man , 55 Over Witchcraft Accusation

A spiritualist in Damongo in the West Gonja District of the Savannah region has allegedly assaulted one Issahaku Mahamadu,a 55 year old man for claims that he is a wizard.

Information gathered by DGN Online indicates that the victim was suspected to be a wizard after a 10 year old girl allegedly told residents that she and the man usually slaughter people spiritually in the area.

Some residents mobilized and sent the victim to a spiritualist one Zeena and her husband one Yussif alias “Red” where the spiritualist confirmed that the victim was a wizard and demanded that he confesses.

The victim denied the allegations but the spiritualist refused to accept the denial and ordered the beating of the victim until he confesses that he is a wizard.

Mr. Haruna Iddrisu ,the son of the victim who confirmed the incident to DGN Online said his father was dragged to their house after he received severe beatings and was left there unconscious.

According to him, the family rushed him to the Damongo government hospital for immediate treatment.

He disclosed that the incident has been reported to the police and they were instructed to come with the medical report.

“We brought him to the hospital and they have taken a scan and everything so we are waiting for the report to send it to the police.”

Mr. Iddrisu however called on the police to ensure that the spiritualist and her husband are arrested and prosecuted to serve as a deterrent to others.

Meanwhile, the spiritualist and her husband have not yet been arrested by the police.

The Northern part of Ghana has recorded several alleged witchcraft attacks from Kafaba, Sumpini, Bimbilla, and other parts of the five regions of the North.

Currently, Sherina Mohammed aka Hajia Filipina, 40; and Latifah Bumaye, 25, a trader believed to be an associate of the ringleader in the Akua Denteh lynching case are standing trial at the Tamale High Court charged with conspiracy and murder.

Witchcraft Bill

In 2020, Ghana’s parliament indicated that they will pass a Witchcraft Bill prohibition or professional witchcraft or wizardry, a prohibition against the accusation of witchcraft, participation in the declaration of a person as a witch or wizard, and penalty against chief or headman encouraging witchcraft.

The Witchcraft Bill proposal came up as a result of the lynching of a 90-year-old Akua Denteh who was accused of being a ‘witch’ at Kafaba in the East Gonja municipality of the Savannah region.

