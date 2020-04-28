Agormanya Market Closed Down

Simeon Kweku Tetteh with his team inspecting the market

The biggest market within the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality in the Eastern Region has been closed down with immediate effect due to non-compliance with social distancing measures as directed by health authorities to stop the spread of Covid-19.

This became necessary due to the number of cases of coronavirus recorded in the region, especially in the Lower Manya Krobo area where the contractors working on the railway line had tested positive for the disease.

To this effect, Wednesdays and Saturdays, known to be the two major market days at Agormanya in the municipality, have been banned totally until further health and safety measures are put in place.

This decision was arrived at after a crunch meeting between the Municipal Emergency Health Committee led by Simon Kweku Tetteh, MCE, and the leadership of the various market associations.

The daily market days apart from the major days will be observed to help in the fight against the pandemic but will be guided by the security personnel and the health professionals to ensure strict adherence of the social distancing protocols.

Manye Korkor, the Manya Krobo area market queen mother, after the meeting, expressed her appreciation to the leadership of the Municipal Emergency Health Committee for prioritizing the health and safety of traders and patrons of the market.

The MCE told DAILY GUIDE after the crunch meeting that even though the decision was “a very difficult one,” it was “in the right direction” to protect the public from Covid-19.

He continued to use the opportunity to appeal to the public to adhere to preventive measures to kick the disease out of the country and advised the public to wear face masks, do frequent washing of hands and to use hand sanitizers.

Koforidua

In Koforidua, the regional capital, one of Ghana’s biggest beads market has been closed down indefinitely to check the spread of the Covid-19.

The MCE of New Juabeng South, Isaac Gyasi Apaw, led the team to ensure the temporary shutdown of the market located behind the Gallowey Police depot.

Mpreaso

Emmanuel Atta Ofori Senior, the District Chief Executive for Kwahu South Assembly, has issued a directive that all food vendors and sellers at markets, commercial vehicle drivers and passengers, persons in public and commercial centres, facilities and buildings are required at all times to wear masks.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Koforidua