AK47 Was Found In NDC Office Not Savelugu MP-Elect’s Office- NDC Claims

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has stated that it is not true the police administration in the Northern Region found an AK47 gun in the office of Abdulai Jacob Idriss,the Member of Parliament elect for the Savelugu Constituency.

They insisted that the gun was rather found in the party’s constituency office in Savelugu, which is a public place

Mohammed Abdul Salam, Northern Regional Secretary of the party who spoke at a News Conference in Tamale, was reacting to speculations that the Police had found an AK47 and six rounds of ammunition at the office of Mr Idriss.

He described the party office as an open space, where many people enter and as such the weapon found there must not be associated with the MP elect who was yet to assume office.

He emphasised that, the office was opened, while party supporters jubilated after Mr Idriss was declared MP elect, adding that anyone could sneak the weapon in to implicate him.

“The MP elect has no office, well known to everyone, MPs operate from party offices with party executives”, he added.

Mr Salam said no NDC official was invited by the police before the search and adding that the police broke into the office without a search warrant.

“The MP elect is however available on Monday, December 21, with his lawyer, to be accompanied by NDC officials to the police for his caution statement to be taken”, he said.

Mr Salam said the girl who was shot a day after the election in Savelugu was an NDC sympathizer, whose death occurred during a jubilation of the party, and indicated that it was surprising that an NDC official was implicated in the murder.

He cautioned the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Constituency to abandon plans to litigate the Savelugu Constituency seat and called on the police to investigate one suspect identified as Gabbah, who was alleged to have fired gunshots targeting the MP elect, in the sight of members of the public.

The Regional Secretary said in spite of the allegations leveled against the Savelugu MP-Elect, the NDC would vouch for him, as he was a royal with a clean record and therefore no group or individual could taint his reputation, having served in the public service for over 27 years, and without criminal record.

GNA