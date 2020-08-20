Akropong MP Gives Flour To Bakers

Dokua making the presentation to the leader of the bakers

THE Deputy Minister of Information, who is the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Akropong Constituency in the Eastern Region, Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah – Adjei, has donated over 100 bags of flour to bakers in the area.

The donation is part of her usual relief package for women in the constituency since the outbreak of Covid-19.

At the presentation ceremony in Akropong on Monday, the deputy minister told the beneficiaries the gesture was intended to see them through the difficult times occasioned by the pandemic.

She denied that her gesture was a vote-grabbing one, explaining she had been engaged in benevolent activities even before becoming an MP.

The beneficiaries expressed gratitude to the MP and pledged to cast their votes for her and the President.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Akropong