Akwaita NPP Unites For Victory 2024

Ama Sey in a chat with Bryan Acheampong, Jeff Konadu, and Ernest Kumi

In an effort to forge a cohesive team and a united front in the Akwatia Constituency ahead of the December polls, the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has organised a reconciliation meeting between the Parliament Candidate (PC), Ernest Kumi, and the former Member of Parliament, Mercy Gyamfua a.k.a Ama Sey.

The move was undertaken by Minister of Food and Agriculture and Member of Parliament for Abetifi, Dr. Bryan Acheampong, who led an engagement with NPP members in the Constituency.

Addressing party members in a series of events, Dr. Acheampong urged them to work assiduously to win back the Akwatia parliamentary seat from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2024 elections.

He has, therefore, called for unity within the party in the Akwatia Constituency.

The former NPP MP, Ama Sey also called for unity and pledged to join forces with her supporters in the Constituency to rally behind the PC to enable the party win the Akwatia seat in 2024.

The MP for Akwapim South and also Minister of State, Local Government, O.B Amoah, and the former MP for Ayensuano, Samuel Ayeh Paye, who accompanied the regional leadership of the party to the Akwatia Constituency also urged party members to consider the supreme interest of the NPP and work closely with the elected PC to secure victory on December 7.

Mr. Amoah noted that internal party cohesion and discipline among party faithfuls remain the most important prerequisite for the party to win a third consecutive term in office come December 2024.

Earlier, the regional leadership of the party, led by the Chairman, Jeff Konadu Addo, Dr. Bryan Acheampong, O. B Amoah, Ama Say, Ernest Kumi, and Samuel Ayeh Paye paid a courtesy call on the Akyem Wenchi Chief and the head of the Oseawuo Division of the Okyeman Traditional Council, Dasebre Dr. Asumadu Nyarko Appiah Akyem.

The team also visited the residence of the former MP for Akwatia and former Regional Chairman of the party, Kiston Akomeng Kissi to hold a meeting.

Dr. Acheampong last week commenced a regional tour to visit all 33 constituencies in the Eastern Region to engage the party members, setting a dynamic tone for the campaign ahead and reinforcing the region’s critical role in the NPP’s success.

Aside from meeting the party members, Dr. Acheampong and the team also engaged the council of elders and patrons, former and current NPP assembly members, and former constituency executives, in the various constituencies.

In his address, he rallied the base with a clear and inspiring message, urging them to rise to the challenge and secure a decisive victory in the 2024 general elections.

The NPP’s engagements in the constituencies are part of a broader strategy to consolidate support across the region, ensuring the party is well-prepared for the elections.

So far, the team has visited the Asuoagyam, Akuapim South, Ayensuano, Akwatia, and Fanteakwa North constituencies respectively.

