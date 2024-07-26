Bredi Residents Throw Support Behind Tano North NPP PC

Dr. Gideon Boako with his constituency members

RESIDENTS OF Bredi, a farming community near Duayaw-Nkwanta in the Tano North Constituency of the Ahafo Region have pledged their unwavering support for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate, Dr. Gideon Boako, in the upcoming general elections.

They attributed the community’s transformative development projects, particularly the construction of a critical road in the area, to the efforts of Dr. Boako, hence their support.

The Chief of Bredi, Okatakyie Kwaku Agyemang Duah, and his people commended Dr. Boako for his exceptional contributions to the community though he is yet to be elected a Member of Parliament (MP).

According to the chief, Dr. Boako, who also serves as the spokesperson for the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, recently impacted the lives of the people through various development initiatives assuring he and his subjects shall support the NPP in the upcoming general elections due to the commitment shown by Dr. Boako to his people and the entire constituency.

The chief, speaking at a public gathering at Bredi, said the construction of the road at Bredi is noteworthy.

“For years the poor state of our road posed severe challenges to daily transportation activities. The deplorable road forced many of my people to abandon Bredi in search of better living conditions somewhere and this negatively affected the progress of the town,” he said.

“The road project shall benefit farmers, particularly in transporting farm produce from the farm gates to market centres in other parts of the region. I believe it is going to attract residents back to Bredi to continue with their farm business which is the mainstay of the people,” he stated.

Dr. Gideon Boako was in the community to interact with the people and take note of other immediate challenges after the construction of the road.

FROM Daniel Y Dayee, Duayaw Nkwant – Bredi