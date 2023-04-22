Akyem Kukurantumi Gets Queen After Protest

A new Paramount Queen mother, with the stool name, Nana Oforiwaa Denkyraa has been installed at Akyem Kukurantumi in the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council in the Abuakwa North Municipality of the Eastern Region after heavy security was deployed to the area to prevent mayhem.

This follows a huge disturbance that nearly disrupted the installation Saturday morning after irate youth of the town stormed the chief’s palace.

The youth as gathered on Saturday morning clad in red bands mobilized by a certain group stormed the forecourt of the palace to disrupt the installation of the queen which commenced at dawn.

However, the Police when had the information rushed to the palace and beefed up security to protect lives and property.

The Police managed to calm the tempers of the aggressive youth, who were chanting war songs at the forecourt of the palace.

They claimed the chief of Akyem Kukurantumi Daasebre Boamah Darko who doubles as the Akyem Abuakwa Adontenhene is going contrary to a court order restraining him from installing a new Queen mother.

They said the new queen mother is alleged to be the niece of the chief, who is not the favorite of the masses nor the next in line.

Before her installation, the first part was done behind closed doors before the irate youth invaded the palace to prevent a ritual performance on the sacred stone known as “Abosomabuor”.

But a timely intervention from the police reinforcement team prevented the situation from escalating.

However, the youth are saying they don’t recognize the chief niece’s who is the new queen mother of the area.

–BY Daniel Bampoe