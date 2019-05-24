All 275 Constituencies ‘To Get Ambulances In August’

Each of the 275 constituencies in the country would by the end of August take delivery of one new Mercedes Benz Ambulances to enable health personnel to deliver on their mandate of saving lives timely.

Deputy Health Minister, Tina Mensah, has stated that “Ghanaians were promised to have an ambulance in each of the 275 constituencies and this would be honoured when the ambulances finally arrive in August 2019.”

Madam Tina Mensah gave the assurance in Accra on Thursday at the closing session of a two-week training workshop for staff of the National Ambulance Service (NAS).

Participants who were advanced emergency medical technicians and staff from NAS Headquarters were taken through the use of light and siren, Emergency Medical Technician Engagement and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Research.

Other courses treated were EMS Education Theory, Advance Medical Life Support, Pre-Hospital Trauma Life Support and Ambulance Operation.

North Dakota National Guard from the USA were the trainers.

Madam Mensah said the government was procuring the ambulances under the presidential special initiative.

She said President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was committed to ensuring that EMS was established to position the NAS at a higher level to carry-out its work effectively.



Madam Mensah said the Ministry of Health would work to ensure that the ambulance service was well equipped to provide the appropriate pre-hospital care to every Ghanaian.

The Deputy Minister charged the participants to maintain the level of current training and to continue to build the emergency medical system in Ghana.

She advised them to practice the knowledge acquired and share with their colleagues to help them serve Ghana in the area of pre-hospital emergency care.

Madam Mensah expressed her gratitude to the North Dakota Department of Health for its continuous support since 2010 in giving capacity building, supplying study materials, among others.

Professor Ahmed Nuhu Zakaria Chief Executive Officer of NAS commended participants and urged them to be meticulous in the discharge of their duties.

Professor Mrs Kelli Sears, Professor of Paramedics Techniques from the North Dakota Department of Health commended the government for the long-standing relationship between the countries and praised the participants for their corporation throughout the training session.

-GNA