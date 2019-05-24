2 Chokosis Houses Attacked In Bimbilla

Information reaching DGN online indicates that the clashes between the Konkombas and Chokosis has extended to Bimbilla in the Nanumba North Municipality of the Northern Region.

DGN online gathered that at 12:39am Friday dawn, two Chokosis houses at Chamba in the Nanumba North Municipality was burnt by unknown persons.

Reports further indicates that the unknown persons who set ablaze the houses of the Chokosis also set fire into a room where harvested yams were kept for storage.

The Konkombas and Chokosis occupy about five communities in the Nanumba North Municipality.

One of the Chokosis who was affected by the attack told journalists that members of his tribe had fled the Bimbilla township for safety.

According to him, he has sent his wife and children to Salaga in the East Gonja district for safety.

The Municipal Chief Executive for Nanumba North, Abdulai Yaqoub, who confirmed the incident said residents had to come out to help brings the fire under control.

He stated that the Municipal Security Council(MUSEC) have met with the Chamba chief , the Konkombas chief as well as the Chokosis chief in the area to talk to them about the situation.

The District Chief Executive said both Chiefs of the feuding tribes has assured them that nothing will happen in the area.

‘ I have spoken with them with my MUSEC members and the place is calm now,’he said.

The MCE hinted of plans to visit some of the communities occupied by Konkombas and Chokosis to let them understand that the situation happening in Chereponi has nothing to do with the Nanumba North Municipality and its environs.

The clashes between the Konkombas and Chokosis started on Sunday between the people of Nambiri Zongo, a Chokosi community and a Konkomba community called Tombo, both in the Saboba District over a piece of farm land.

So far, two persons have been confirmed dead whiles several houses have been burnt down into ashes.

FROM Eric Kombat, Bimbilla