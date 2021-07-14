All Hands On Deck!

The panel addressing the forum

The Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Kwesi Ofori, has charged football stakeholders to partner his outfit in the fight against hooliganism in football in the country.

The beautiful game has recently been characterised with hooliganism at some league centres.

He has as a result called for effective collaboration among the Ghana Football Association (GFA), the media and his outfit to deal with the cancer which has raised its ugly head.

At the maiden 3Sports and GFA Forum on Hooliganism in Football in Accra yesterday, ACP Ofori stated, the police must be assisted by all stakeholders to right the wrong.

He said, “We are committed to fighting crime, and hooliganism in football is one aspect we are trying to extensively deal with, but would require the support of all stakeholders.”

The peace officer added that, “The media especially must assist by providing footages on incidents to help the police deal with perpetrators.”

He suggested that the police must also be equipped to provide holistic security across all stadia in the country.

“Security has improved in Accra after the stadium disaster but must transcend to other parts of the country, especially outside the capital and at lower division venues,” he stated.

He said there must be adequate investment to ensure venues conform to international standards.

He said the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent 25% fans accepted into the stadium, has made the work of the police difficult outside the gates as they usually attempt to break in during games.

“Police is committed to security and welfare of the people, and fans must be educated not to force their decisions on officials,” he said.

“We on our own, would collaborate with the GFA and ensure we put together adequate security policies to fight hooliganism across the country,” he said.

The forum attracted officials including General Secretary of the GFA, Prosper Harrison Addo Esq., Chief Executive Officer for Karela FC, Ellione Amande and Sports Journalist, Jerome Otchere.

Also present were some survivors and spouses of stadium disaster victims.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum